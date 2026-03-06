Four employees of ENC substance abuse facility sentenced for their roles in a scheme that defrauded taxpayers of nearly $13 million.

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:08 AM EST
Justice has been served in a major Medicaid fraud case involving an Eastern North Carolina substance abuse facility. A federal judge has sentenced four people to a combined 14 years in prison for their roles in a scheme that defrauded taxpayers of nearly $13 million.

The operation was run through a facility known as Life Touch, LLC, which has now been permanently shut down.

In addition to the prison time, the court ordered a $15 million fine and the seizure of more than $6 million in criminal proceeds, including cash, luxury vehicles, and real estate.

Federal prosecutors say the sentences send a clear message that exploiting programs meant for the state's most vulnerable will not be tolerated.

Those sentenced for their roles in the Life Touch scheme are:

  • Jacqueline L. Harris: Sentenced to 84 months.
  • Tanya G. Collins: Sentenced to 36 months.
  • Helen S. Collins: Sentenced to 36 months.
  • Ansonia S. Harris: Sentenced to 24 months.

As for the assets, federal authorities seized more than $6 million in criminal proceeds. This includes more than $1.1 million in cash found in safe deposit boxes and bank accounts, multiple luxury vehicles, and several real estate properties in Eastern North Carolina that were purchased with the fraudulent Medicaid funds.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
