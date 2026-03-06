Four employees of ENC substance abuse facility sentenced for their roles in a scheme that defrauded taxpayers of nearly $13 million.

Justice has been served in a major Medicaid fraud case involving an Eastern North Carolina substance abuse facility. A federal judge has sentenced four people to a combined 14 years in prison for their roles in a scheme that defrauded taxpayers of nearly $13 million.

The operation was run through a facility known as Life Touch, LLC, which has now been permanently shut down.

In addition to the prison time, the court ordered a $15 million fine and the seizure of more than $6 million in criminal proceeds, including cash, luxury vehicles, and real estate.

Federal prosecutors say the sentences send a clear message that exploiting programs meant for the state's most vulnerable will not be tolerated.

Those sentenced for their roles in the Life Touch scheme are:



Jacqueline L. Harris: Sentenced to 84 months.

Tanya G. Collins: Sentenced to 36 months.

Helen S. Collins: Sentenced to 36 months.

Ansonia S. Harris: Sentenced to 24 months.

As for the assets, federal authorities seized more than $6 million in criminal proceeds. This includes more than $1.1 million in cash found in safe deposit boxes and bank accounts, multiple luxury vehicles, and several real estate properties in Eastern North Carolina that were purchased with the fraudulent Medicaid funds.