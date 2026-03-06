© 2026 Public Radio East
Fayetteville man faces decades behind bars for sexual abuse of nine-year-old girl at Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:54 AM EST

Justice has been served in a child sexual assault case out of Camp Lejeune. A Fayetteville man now faces decades behind bars for the sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl.

A federal jury has convicted 41-year-old David Mayes of aggravated sexual abuse against a child. Prosecutors say Mayes was visiting a family at the Marine Corps base when he attacked the victim—a severely autistic, nonverbal child.

The girl’s mother walked in and caught Mayes in the act after finding her daughter's bedroom door closed. Federal investigators later linked Mayes to the crime through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle called Mayes a "monster" who "preyed on the most vulnerable child imaginable."

Mayes now faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in federal prison, with a maximum sentence of life. A sentencing date has not yet been set by the court.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
