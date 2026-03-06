Fayetteville man faces decades behind bars for sexual abuse of nine-year-old girl at Camp Lejeune

Justice has been served in a child sexual assault case out of Camp Lejeune. A Fayetteville man now faces decades behind bars for the sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl.

A federal jury has convicted 41-year-old David Mayes of aggravated sexual abuse against a child. Prosecutors say Mayes was visiting a family at the Marine Corps base when he attacked the victim—a severely autistic, nonverbal child.

The girl’s mother walked in and caught Mayes in the act after finding her daughter's bedroom door closed. Federal investigators later linked Mayes to the crime through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

U.S. Attorney Ellis Boyle called Mayes a "monster" who "preyed on the most vulnerable child imaginable."

Mayes now faces a mandatory minimum of 30 years in federal prison, with a maximum sentence of life. A sentencing date has not yet been set by the court.