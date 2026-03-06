Farmville man accused of assault involving more than a dozen cans of bug poison

A Farmville man is in custody after a bizarre and dangerous assault involving more than a dozen cans of bug poison.

Melvin Edwards was arrested Tuesday after police say he used fourteen Raid insect foggers to attack three people inside a home.

Warrants describe the poisonous foggers as deadly weapons, noting that all three victims suffered serious injuries from the chemical exposure.

Edwards now faces multiple felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center as investigators work to determine a motive for the attack.