New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Farmville man accused of assault involving more than a dozen cans of bug poison

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:47 AM EST
Pitt County Detention Center
A Farmville man is in custody after a bizarre and dangerous assault involving more than a dozen cans of bug poison.

Melvin Edwards was arrested Tuesday after police say he used fourteen Raid insect foggers to attack three people inside a home.

Warrants describe the poisonous foggers as deadly weapons, noting that all three victims suffered serious injuries from the chemical exposure.

Edwards now faces multiple felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held without bond at the Pitt County Detention Center as investigators work to determine a motive for the attack.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
