ENC Sheriff’s Office reports troubling rise in suicide-related calls

A stark warning from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office as officials report a troubling rise in suicide-related calls across the community.

In 2025, the county saw 28 suicide deaths, up from the previous year, while emergency services responded to dozens of attempts and calls for help. Already in 2026, five lives have been lost.

Sheriff Chris Thomas says the crisis is touching every generation, from teenagers to senior citizens, and the numbers represent real people—mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. He said, “Behind every call is a family forever changed.”

The Sheriff’s Office is urging people to check in on their neighbors and reminding those in pain that temporary struggles do not have to lead to permanent ends. They emphasize that asking for help is a sign of strength.

Immediate support is available 24/7 by calling or texting the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. In an emergency, always dial 911.