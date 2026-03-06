© 2026 Public Radio East
Commuters to MSAS Cherry Point should prepare for a slower drive starting on Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:21 AM EST
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

Commuters to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point should prepare for a slower drive starting on Friday. New security upgrades along Cunningham Boulevard are triggering gate restrictions through May 1st.

During weekday mornings, the Cunningham Gate will be restricted to Mary Lou Road complex traffic only. Everyone else is being diverted to the Main Gate, which is expected to cause significant backlogs.

Colonel Timothy Drieslein says the project is essential for base security, but warns the impact will likely spill over into Havelock—specifically hitting Highway 101 and Fontana Boulevard.
Base officials are urging drivers to stagger their arrival times and avoid blocking intersections to keep traffic flowing.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
