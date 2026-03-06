Commuters to MSAS Cherry Point should prepare for a slower drive starting on Friday

Commuters to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point should prepare for a slower drive starting on Friday. New security upgrades along Cunningham Boulevard are triggering gate restrictions through May 1st.

During weekday mornings, the Cunningham Gate will be restricted to Mary Lou Road complex traffic only. Everyone else is being diverted to the Main Gate, which is expected to cause significant backlogs.

Colonel Timothy Drieslein says the project is essential for base security, but warns the impact will likely spill over into Havelock—specifically hitting Highway 101 and Fontana Boulevard.

Base officials are urging drivers to stagger their arrival times and avoid blocking intersections to keep traffic flowing.