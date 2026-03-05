Data center approval looms over Stokes County primary results

Stokes County voters resoundingly rejected both incumbent commissioners in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

The vote came nearly two months after the board’s controversial approval of a massive data center in Walnut Cove. Rick Morris, who voted in favor of the proposal, came in last place in the eight-way contest.

WFDD spoke with several Stokes County residents about the results and how the data center controversy factored into the race.

Daniel Webster: "I was kind of excited. Seeing Rick Morris at the bottom was satisfying."

Ryan D.: "I think the ones that didn't make it this time, yeah, it was 100% because of that. I grew up hunting on that land, and once it's gone, it's gone."

Bill Petree: "People come in here and say, 'I just can't believe those county commissioners went against the citizens. I just can't believe that.' And they had that on their mind when they went to vote, and they're going to have that mindset over the next two years."

