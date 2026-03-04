Two bipartisan bills designed to secure the skies drone technology evolves

As drone technology evolves, so do the threats to national security and critical infrastructure. Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is moving to address these risks through two major bipartisan bills designed to secure the skies.

The first, the U.S.–Israel Anti-Killer Drone Act, would increase authorized funding to $100 million in order to speed up the research and deployment of advanced intercept systems to stop hostile drones in their tracks.

On the legal front, Davis is co-leading the Drone Espionage Act. This legislation updates the Espionage Act of 1917, making it a federal crime to use drones to film or photograph sensitive military sites. Under this bill, violators could face up to ten years in prison.

Congressman Davis says these steps are vital to protect civilian populations and safeguard the nation’s most sensitive defense secrets.