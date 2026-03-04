State regulators halt operations at Silfab solar panel plant after chemical spill in South Carolina

A chemical spill Tuesday at a controversial solar panel manufacturing plant in Fort Mill has renewed concerns about the facility’s location next to an elementary school.

Community members in the Move Silfab group have long opposed the siting of Silfab Solar’s facility beside Flint Hill Elementary School. Tuesday’s spill appears to have reinforced some of their fears.

Silfab initially reported that 1,500 gallons of potassium hydroxide solution leaked into and around its onsite retention pond. The company later revised that estimate to 300 gallons.

York County Sen. Michael Johnson, a Republican, said in a social media post that he asked Silfab to "discontinue all work indefinitely." He asked state regulators to halt operations and urged the York County Council to “rescind all permit[s] and operating licenses for this facility.”

The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services has requested that Silfab pause operations and stop receiving new chemicals while the incident is under investigation.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also sent a letter to Silfab seeking additional details about the spill, including why the company’s initial estimate differed from its updated one.

Silfab did not respond to a request for comment.