Recreational fishers are asked to help state biologists with their research on gulf flounder health

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:35 AM EST
NCDEQ

Recreational anglers heading to the coast for the spring gulf flounder season starting March 9th can help state biologists with their research. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is collecting fish carcasses to study the age and health of the local population.

The process is straightforward: when cleaning a catch, anglers should leave the head and tail attached and drop the carcass at one of eight freezer locations ranging from Morehead City to Ocean Isle.

Those who fill out a catch card with their donation will be entered to win one of five tackle bags loaded with new gear.

The daily limit is one fish per person with a minimum size of fifteen inches. Under a new state law, all harvests must be reported before donation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
