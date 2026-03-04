Recreational fishers are asked to help state biologists with their research on gulf flounder health

Recreational anglers heading to the coast for the spring gulf flounder season starting March 9th can help state biologists with their research. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is collecting fish carcasses to study the age and health of the local population.

The process is straightforward: when cleaning a catch, anglers should leave the head and tail attached and drop the carcass at one of eight freezer locations ranging from Morehead City to Ocean Isle.

Those who fill out a catch card with their donation will be entered to win one of five tackle bags loaded with new gear.

The daily limit is one fish per person with a minimum size of fifteen inches. Under a new state law, all harvests must be reported before donation.