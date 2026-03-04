North Carolina State Board of Elections reports no major disruptions

North Carolina State Board of Elections officials say Tuesday’s primary went smoothly.

Executive Director Sam Hayes said in a statement that the day went well, with no major disruptions.

Hayes attributes that success to the hard work of election officials across the state’s 100 counties, especially given the high voter turnout.

Early voting increased by just over 25% compared to the 2022 midterm primary. Overall, 1.5 million voters cast ballots this year.

The county canvass, where results are certified by the county boards of elections, is scheduled for March 13.