New North Carolina partnership will tackle a critical shortage of social workers in the state

A new statewide partnership is launching to tackle a critical shortage of social workers across North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the UNC System have kicked off the Public Service Leadership Program to recruit and train the next generation of providers.

A recent report shows a staggering gap in care, noting that metro areas have twice as many licensed clinical social workers as rural regions.

Locally, East Carolina University is one of the key institutions in the twenty-five-member coalition working to bridge this gap. The program will partner with high schools and community colleges to steer students toward social work careers, specifically targeting those willing to serve in underserved communities.

NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai says meeting this demand is a top priority for creating a system of care that is available when and where it is needed.

Students at ECU and other participating schools can begin applying for the program this spring.