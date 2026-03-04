New North Carolina partnership will tackle a critical shortage of social workers in the state

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:37 AM EST
A new statewide partnership is launching to tackle a critical shortage of social workers across North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the UNC System have kicked off the Public Service Leadership Program to recruit and train the next generation of providers.

A recent report shows a staggering gap in care, noting that metro areas have twice as many licensed clinical social workers as rural regions.

Locally, East Carolina University is one of the key institutions in the twenty-five-member coalition working to bridge this gap. The program will partner with high schools and community colleges to steer students toward social work careers, specifically targeting those willing to serve in underserved communities.

NCDHHS Secretary Dev Sangvai says meeting this demand is a top priority for creating a system of care that is available when and where it is needed.

Students at ECU and other participating schools can begin applying for the program this spring.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
