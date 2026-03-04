NC Governor calling for "extra vigilance" as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies

As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, Governor Josh Stein is calling for "extra vigilance" here at home.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Council of State meeting, the Governor warned that while the fighting is happening thousands of miles away, its effects could reach North Carolina through heightened cybersecurity risks and potential "lone wolf" threats.

The warning comes as President Trump suggests the military operation against Iran—dubbed "Operation Epic Fury"—could last four to five weeks, though he noted the U.S. is prepared for a much longer campaign.