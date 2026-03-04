© 2026 Public Radio East
NC Governor calling for "extra vigilance" as the conflict in the Middle East intensifies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:27 AM EST
Courtesy NCDOJ and Attorney General's Office

As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, Governor Josh Stein is calling for "extra vigilance" here at home.

Speaking at Tuesday’s Council of State meeting, the Governor warned that while the fighting is happening thousands of miles away, its effects could reach North Carolina through heightened cybersecurity risks and potential "lone wolf" threats.

The warning comes as President Trump suggests the military operation against Iran—dubbed "Operation Epic Fury"—could last four to five weeks, though he noted the U.S. is prepared for a much longer campaign.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
