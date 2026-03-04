© 2026 Public Radio East
NC company using specific breed of dog to fight bird flu spread

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:30 AM EST
Goose Masters

A North Carolina company is using a specialized team of border collies to fight the spread of bird flu across the southeast.

Officials with Goose Masters say their dogs provide a critical layer of biosecurity for parks, farms, and corporate campuses as concerns over the H5N1 virus rise. Canada geese are considered super-spreaders of the virus, leaving behind pounds of droppings that can contaminate water and soil.

Instead of using chemicals or lethal culling, Goose Masters uses the natural predatory stare of border collies to humanely convince geese to find new nesting grounds. Owners say this quiet method is more effective than barking, as it displaces the birds without sending feathers or dander into a frenzy.

By keeping migratory flocks away from high-traffic areas and poultry farms, the company is focused on reducing the environmental viral load and protecting the state’s multi-billion-dollar poultry industry.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
