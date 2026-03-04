NC company using specific breed of dog to fight bird flu spread

A North Carolina company is using a specialized team of border collies to fight the spread of bird flu across the southeast.

Officials with Goose Masters say their dogs provide a critical layer of biosecurity for parks, farms, and corporate campuses as concerns over the H5N1 virus rise. Canada geese are considered super-spreaders of the virus, leaving behind pounds of droppings that can contaminate water and soil.

Instead of using chemicals or lethal culling, Goose Masters uses the natural predatory stare of border collies to humanely convince geese to find new nesting grounds. Owners say this quiet method is more effective than barking, as it displaces the birds without sending feathers or dander into a frenzy.

By keeping migratory flocks away from high-traffic areas and poultry farms, the company is focused on reducing the environmental viral load and protecting the state’s multi-billion-dollar poultry industry.