More than 1,500 acres of wetlands and forestland in Tyrrell County transferred to the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:45 AM EST
Under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Coastal Land Trust will be able to acquire nearly 900 acres along the Newport River.
A major win for North Carolina’s coastal conservation was finalized last month in Tyrrell County. The Conservation Fund transferred more than 1,500 acres of wetlands and forestland to the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

Located just north of Highway 64 near the Alligator River Bridge, the $1.7 million land donation secures a vital piece of the state's ecological puzzle. Officials say it’s not just about preserving a view, because the wetlands serve as a natural filtration system for the Albemarle-Pamlico estuary and provide a critical buffer against coastal flooding.

The Coastal Federation will now take over as permanent stewards of the land, ensuring that this vast stretch of forest and marsh remains protected for wildlife habitat and scientific research for generations to come.
