Greenville Public Works Director placed on non-disciplinary suspension with pay

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:25 AM EST
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville

A high-ranking city official in Greenville has been sidelined. City officials say Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan has been placed on a non-disciplinary suspension with pay.

Mulligan has led the department for more than a decade, and currently earns an annual salary of more than $189,000.

While the city has declined to provide specific details regarding the reason for the move, they have confirmed the suspension went into effect last Wednesday.

In the interim, Assistant Director Delbert Bryant has stepped in to oversee the department’s daily operations.
