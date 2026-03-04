© 2026 Public Radio East
ENC Sheriff's races: Some incumbents remain in the race, others lose to challengers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 4, 2026 at 5:17 AM EST

A major shift is coming to Carteret County law enforcement following Tuesday’s primary results. For nearly two decades, Asa Buck has worn the star in Carteret County, but his decision to seek a seat in Congress left a high-stakes vacancy at the top.

Chief Deputy John Nyberg is the projected winner of the Republican primary, securing nearly 75 percent of the vote to defeat retired Sergeant Shane Guthrie.

Nyberg has been managing the office's daily operations for more than two years. While he has cleared this hurdle, the race isn’t over. He is expected to face unaffiliated challenger Franklin Rice in the November general election.

Pitt County’s sheriff will remain in the role after a landslide win. Sheriff Paula Dance defeated challenger Richie Williams by nearly 10,000 votes.

Dance took office in 2018, becoming the first Black woman to be elected sheriff in the state. She is assured reelection because there is no Republican challenger in the fall.

Beaufort County’s current sheriff will remain in contention to stay in the role after surviving a strong primary challenge. Incumbent Scott Hammonds won against challenger Kelly Cox by just over 300 votes.

Hammonds was elected to his first term as sheriff in 2022. He will face Democrat Corey Dixon of Aurora in the general election.

Duplin County will have a new sheriff after the incumbent lost his re-election bid in the primary. Sheriff Stratton Stokes lost to Eric Southerland by just under 400 votes.

Southerland was police chief in Warsaw for six years and has 30 years of law enforcement experience. Stokes is a former SBI agent who was elected sheriff in 2022.
Annette Weston
