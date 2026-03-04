Downtown Greensboro leaders announce plans to transform Davie Street Parking deck into an apartment complex

© 2026 Public Radio East
88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:04 PM EST
A photo of DGI President Zack Matheny speaks at the 2026 State of Downtown Greensboro
1 of 2  — DGI President Zack Matheny.jpg
DGI President Zack Matheny speaks at the 2026 State of Downtown Greensboro.
Courtesy Alexandra Meier
A photo of a panel for the State of Downtown Greensboro
2 of 2  — State of Downtown Greensboro 2026 panel.jpg
Business leaders and a city official discussed what's needed downtown in a panel during the 2026 State of Downtown Greensboro.
Courtesy Alexandra Meier

Greensboro’s downtown leaders announced Wednesday a new project that will transform a former parking deck into apartments.

They shared the news during the city's annual State of Downtown address.

Developers plan to demolish the Davie Street Parking Deck and replace it with a seven-story apartment complex with 170 units. The project will also include retail space.

“When I think about our future, I don't think about it with a glass half full – Mine is overflowing," said Downtown Greensboro Inc. President Zack Matheny. "We will go through hard times. You go through hard times in life. You fly straight through them as fast as you can.”

Several downtown businesses and restaurants have announced closures in recent months. Matheny said that despite present-day challenges, the city should leverage its land to keep encouraging growth.

According to the presentation, around 9 million people visited downtown last year.
DJ Simmons
