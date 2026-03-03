Tuesday is Primary Election Day in North Carolina, and voters across eastern North Carolina are preparing to head to the polls. From Jacksonville to Greenville and New Bern, doors open at 6:30 a.m.

High on the ballot is the race to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. On the Democratic side, former Governor Roy Cooper is the presumptive front runner, while the Republican primary features a crowded field including former RNC Chair Michael Whatley and Michele Morrow.

Locally, all eyes are on the redrawn First Congressional District near Greenville, where a five-way GOP battle features familiar faces like state Senator Bobby Hanig and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

In Jacksonville, Onslow County voters will decide several contested Republican primaries for County Commissioner and Board of Education seats.

Voters must bring a valid photo ID to the polls tomorrow (Tuesday.) Anyone still in line when polls close at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Unaffiliated voters can choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot, but can only vote in one.