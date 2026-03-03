Sheriff's office will provide security for MrBeast headquarters in Greenville

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract allowing the Sheriff’s Office to provide round-the-clock law enforcement for the MrBeast headquarters in Greenville.

In a six-to-three vote, the board authorized deputies to staff the company’s home office in three eight-hour shifts starting March 1st. The agreement runs through the beginning of 2027 and is dependent on the agency's staffing availability.

Under the terms of the deal, MrBeast LLC will reimburse the county $47 per hour for each employee on site, with a three-hour minimum charge per deputy. The total value of the contract is estimated at $310,000.

While the majority of commissioners supported the private-public partnership, three members voted against the measure.

The added security presence follows the continued expansion of the YouTube star’s operations in Pitt County.