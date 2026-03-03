© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Sheriff's office will provide security for MrBeast headquarters in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:23 AM EST
MrBeast at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Steve Granitz
/
FilmMagic / Getty Images
MrBeast at the Kids' Choice Awards.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract allowing the Sheriff’s Office to provide round-the-clock law enforcement for the MrBeast headquarters in Greenville.

In a six-to-three vote, the board authorized deputies to staff the company’s home office in three eight-hour shifts starting March 1st. The agreement runs through the beginning of 2027 and is dependent on the agency's staffing availability.

Under the terms of the deal, MrBeast LLC will reimburse the county $47 per hour for each employee on site, with a three-hour minimum charge per deputy. The total value of the contract is estimated at $310,000.

While the majority of commissioners supported the private-public partnership, three members voted against the measure.

The added security presence follows the continued expansion of the YouTube star’s operations in Pitt County.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston