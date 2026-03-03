Sheriff Sam Page leads Senate Leader Berger in GOP primary by two votes

By a margin of two votes, North Carolina's most powerful politician is losing a primary election to his home county's sheriff.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page had recorded 13,077 votes. Senator Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, had recorded 13,075 votes.

If the race is within 1% — and this one certainly is — the losing candidate can request a recount. There are also outstanding provisional ballots and military and overseas ballots that could still be added to the total.

"Every vote counts," Berger told assembled media after the results came in. "We will continue through the process until we know what the results are."

A recount request must be filed by no later than noon on the second business day after the canvass, so noon on Tuesday, March 17.

"A win is a win," Page told assembled media. "A win is a win, and you know what, we'll get the rest of those votes in and I feel confident they're going to help additional and we're going to take this on to November."

Berger is one of the longest-serving Senate president pro tempores in state history, leading the chamber since Republicans seized control of the General Assembly in 2011.

He has been central to virtually all of the GOP-led legislature's efforts to seize further control of the reins of power in North Carolina and reshape the state in their own image. That includes slashing income tax levels, including implementing income tax reduction triggers that have prevented a new comprehensive budget from passing, and giving the General Assembly more control over higher education in the state.

Berger, an Eden attorney, has represented the Rockingham County-centered district in the Senate since 2000.

Adam Wagner / NC Newsroom Sen. Phil Berger talks with supporters at his watch party shortly after polls closed during the March 3, 2026 primary election. Berger, the Republican Senate leader whose district covers Rockingham and part of Gulford counties, was facing longtime Rockingham Sheriff Sam Page.

Page has represented Rockingham County even longer. He first won in 1998 and has served as president of the N.C. Sheriff's Association.

Page gained some national attention by becoming an early supporter of now-President Donald Trump. He paid particular attention to border policy during the first Trump Administration.

Berger and Page had a significant falling out over Berger's 2023 support for legislation that would have allowed for four additional casinos in North Carolina, including one in Rockingham County. Berger touted the project's economic benefits, but many residents of Rockingham County — including Page — were staunchly opposed to the idea.

President Donald Trump endorsed Berger in the race in December. In the same message, though, Trump called Page "great" and said he hoped that Page would take a job in the Administration. Page, for his part, declined that offer and continued with the Senate campaign.