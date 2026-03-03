New data reveals massive scale of Camp Lejeune Justice Act settlements

New data reveals the massive scale of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act settlements.

As of late February, the Department of Justice and the Navy report that combined settlement payments have now topped $469 million. Of the more than 400,000 administrative claims filed, more than 2,300 settlement offers have been approved for injuries ranging from kidney cancer to Parkinson’s disease.

In the Eastern District of North Carolina, more than 3,700 lawsuits are currently active. While federal judges manage the heavy caseload, the government’s elective option is gaining traction—with more than 90 percent of those receiving offers choosing to settle rather than head to trial.

Officials are urging remaining claimants to submit medical records and proof of residence quickly to the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit to expedite the process. For those looking for more details on settlement tiers, the Department of Justice’s EO Framework remains the primary guide for compensation.