New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

New data reveals massive scale of Camp Lejeune Justice Act settlements

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:26 AM EST
Military Bases

New data reveals the massive scale of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act settlements.

As of late February, the Department of Justice and the Navy report that combined settlement payments have now topped $469 million. Of the more than 400,000 administrative claims filed, more than 2,300 settlement offers have been approved for injuries ranging from kidney cancer to Parkinson’s disease.

In the Eastern District of North Carolina, more than 3,700 lawsuits are currently active. While federal judges manage the heavy caseload, the government’s elective option is gaining traction—with more than 90 percent of those receiving offers choosing to settle rather than head to trial.

Officials are urging remaining claimants to submit medical records and proof of residence quickly to the Camp Lejeune Claims Unit to expedite the process. For those looking for more details on settlement tiers, the Department of Justice’s EO Framework remains the primary guide for compensation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
