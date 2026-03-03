ENC congressman pushing for US Military to be outfitted from head to toe in American-made gear

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:29 AM EST
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

A new bipartisan powerhouse is forming on Capitol Hill with one goal: making sure the U.S. military is outfitted from head to toe in American-made gear.

North Carolina Congressmen Don Davis and Pat Harrigan have officially launched the first-ever Berry Amendment Caucus. Named after the 1941 law, the group wants to ensure every uniform, helmet, and piece of body armor is 100-percent American-made.

The move comes as lawmakers push for stronger language in the latest National Defense Authorization Act to protect domestic textiles.

Industry leaders, like the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition, say the caucus is a critical step in ending reliance on foreign supply chains for mission-essential gear.

With fourteen founding members from both sides of the aisle, the caucus plans to focus on enforcing existing laws and educating Congress on the importance of a domestic industrial base.
Annette Weston
