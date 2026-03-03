Drug bust uncovers massive animal neglect case, 42 dogs and other animals found in inadequate conditions

A drug investigation in Pamlico County has uncovered a case of animal neglect, leading to one arrest and a search for two other suspects.

Deputies raided a home on Silverbrook Road in Oriental last week, and while investigating the sale of controlled substances, they discovered 42 dogs, along with chickens and wild rabbits, living in what officials call "inadequate conditions." Authorities say many of the animals were malnourished, chained without shelter, and several dead animals were found on the property.

Derrick Mozelle was arrested on drug charges and five counts of animal cruelty. However, the search continues for Dakeem Mozelle and Tiffany Bond. Dakeem Mozelle faces additional charges for drug trafficking and child endangerment.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is assisting in the ongoing investigation, and more charges are expected.