Drug bust uncovers massive animal neglect case, 42 dogs and other animals found in inadequate conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:43 AM EST

A drug investigation in Pamlico County has uncovered a case of animal neglect, leading to one arrest and a search for two other suspects.

Deputies raided a home on Silverbrook Road in Oriental last week, and while investigating the sale of controlled substances, they discovered 42 dogs, along with chickens and wild rabbits, living in what officials call "inadequate conditions." Authorities say many of the animals were malnourished, chained without shelter, and several dead animals were found on the property.

Derrick Mozelle was arrested on drug charges and five counts of animal cruelty. However, the search continues for Dakeem Mozelle and Tiffany Bond. Dakeem Mozelle faces additional charges for drug trafficking and child endangerment.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is assisting in the ongoing investigation, and more charges are expected.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
