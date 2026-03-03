County commissioners vote in favor of a $38 million state road project in Washington

Beaufort County commissioners have voted five to two in favor of a $38 million state road project aimed at fixing one of the most dangerous streets in eastern North Carolina.

State data shows more than 400 crashes have occurred on 15th Street in Washington over the last five years, prompting the proposal for new travel lanes and a median. However, the project faces a major roadblock from the City of Washington, which holds final decision-making authority.

Mayor Ellen Brabo and city leaders oppose the current plan, warning that the wide median would require taking more than 35 feet of right of way and displacing more than forty homes and businesses.

While supporters argue the funding is tied to safety and could be lost if the project is delayed, opponents with the 15th Street Coalition are calling for a more community centered alternative.

Washington city council members are scheduled to meet with state transportation officials on March 20th to discuss the future of the corridor.