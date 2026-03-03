© 2026 Public Radio East
County commissioners vote in favor of a $38 million state road project in Washington

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:20 AM EST

Beaufort County commissioners have voted five to two in favor of a $38 million state road project aimed at fixing one of the most dangerous streets in eastern North Carolina.

State data shows more than 400 crashes have occurred on 15th Street in Washington over the last five years, prompting the proposal for new travel lanes and a median. However, the project faces a major roadblock from the City of Washington, which holds final decision-making authority.

Mayor Ellen Brabo and city leaders oppose the current plan, warning that the wide median would require taking more than 35 feet of right of way and displacing more than forty homes and businesses.

While supporters argue the funding is tied to safety and could be lost if the project is delayed, opponents with the 15th Street Coalition are calling for a more community centered alternative.

Washington city council members are scheduled to meet with state transportation officials on March 20th to discuss the future of the corridor.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
