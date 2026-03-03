© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch finalizing strategy to protect the New River basin

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:37 AM EST
Onslow Parks and Recreation

The New River snakes fifty miles through Onslow County, but for conservationists, it’s a tale of two very different waterways.

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is now finalizing a "one river, two plans" strategy to protect the basin. The first phase, focused on the Lower New River, is wrapping up this year. It targets the saltwater creeks and shellfish waters near Jacksonville. Next year, the focus shifts to the Upper New River, addressing the freshwater systems that flow through the growing farms and neighborhoods of Richlands.

It’s a major comeback for a river that was so polluted in the nineteen-eighties that it was closed to the public for nearly two decades.

Executive Director Lisa Rider says this new approach uses a collaborative roundtable of scientists and residents to identify specific problems—like bacteria levels and storm runoff—before they become crises.
Local officials are already on board. Jacksonville is expanding its "Oyster Highway," while Onslow County leaders recently passed a resolution favoring "low-impact" development, like permeable pavement and pocket wetlands, for future projects.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston