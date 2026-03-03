At least eight incumbent NC legislators lose their primaries

While the fate of Senate leader Phil Berger’s race will hinge on a possible recount and legal challenges, eight other incumbent state legislators lost their primary Tuesday — a sign that voters weren’t happy with their performance in Raleigh.

The three House Democrats who were defeated all had one thing in common: They voted with Republicans last year to help override some of Gov. Josh Stein’s vetoes.

Longtime Rep. Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County lost to Patricia Smith, a minister and small business owner from Williamston. Willingham was the only Democrat last year to vote for a bill to allow non-public school employees and volunteers to carry a firearm on campus with written permission and a concealed carry permit.

And in Mecklenburg County, Democratic primary voters ousted Reps. Nasif Majeed and Carla Cunningham. Majeed was the lone Democrat to support new restrictions on LGBTQ people. Cunningham faced criticism for her vote and speech in favor of a bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate more closely with ICE. Gov. Josh Stein had endorsed her opponent, Charlotte pastor Rodney Sadler.

On the Republican side, the message from primary voters in upset races was less clear.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Keith Kidwell lost to farmer Darren Armstrong. Kidwell said Armstrong was recruited by Republican Rep. Jimmy Dixon over a disagreement about the annual farm bill. Kidwell objected to a proposal in the farm bill that would have protected chemical pesticide companies from lawsuits.

In Rockingham County — where Berger got just a third of the vote in his home county — Rep. Reece Pyrtle lost to Seth Woodall, an attorney who previously ran for lieutenant governor.

"I think it just has to do with the ability to actually be effective in Raleigh," Woodall told WUNC News last week. "We need more leaders who care more about Rockingham County than they do Raleigh, and that's what I'm here for."

Longtime Gaston County Rep. Kelly Hastings lost to Caroline Eason, a young pharmacist who’s been pushing for legislation to help small, locally owned pharmacies.

In Cabarrus County, first-term GOP Sen. Chris Measmer lost to former Rep. Kevin Crutchfield, who had lost a primary for his House seat two years ago.

And in western North Carolina, Republican Rep. Mark Pless of Haywood County lost to Jimmy Rogers, a Haywood County school board member.