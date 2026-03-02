© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Two-week spring recreational Gulf Flounder season will soon be underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:43 AM EST
NCDEQ

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is opening a two-week spring recreational Gulf Flounder season from March 9th through March 22nd.

This season is strictly for ocean waters south of Portsmouth Island down to the South Carolina line. There is a one fish per day limit with a 15-inch minimum size, using hook-and-line only.
Identification is key. Look for the three dark spots forming a triangle on the fish’s side.

Harvest of Southern Flounder is currently prohibited., and any incidental catch of Southern Flounder during this window will count against the annual recreational quota, which could impact the fall fishing season.
Annette Weston
