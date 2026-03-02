State Board of Elections shares voting tips ahead of primary

© 2026 Public Radio East
88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 2, 2026 at 2:13 PM EST
"Vote Here" sign
Chuck Burton
/
AP
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, March 3.

To cast a ballot in the March 3 primary, registered voters will need to visit their assigned polling place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

There are more than 2,600 voting locations across the state. Residents can use the North Carolina Board of Elections Voter Search tool online to find their specific site.

This tool will also provide a sample ballot, which shows the contests they’ll be voting on.

Because this is a primary election, voters registered with a party can only use that party’s ballot. Unaffiliated voters will have to choose one party’s primary to vote in or a nonpartisan ballot, if available.

All voters will be asked to show photo identification when checking in at their polling site. For a list of acceptable IDs, visit BringItNC.gov.

And those still looking to vote absentee might consider dropping their ballot off at their county board of elections office, rather than mailing it, to ensure it’s received on time.

More voting tips can be found on the state board's website.

Amy Diaz
