Smoke on the water: Controlled burn Monday at Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro

People in the Swansboro area should expect to see smoke as Hammocks Beach State Park conducts a prescribed burn.

The burn will take place in the wooded areas between 4H Camp Road, Simmons Campground, and Hammocks Beach Road. These controlled burns are a routine part of forest management, used to reduce the risk of wildfires and maintain the health of the local ecosystem.

Park officials warn that smoke may drift across nearby neighborhoods and cause limited visibility on local roads throughout the afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution and reduce their speed when traveling through the area.

The burn is expected to wrap up by Monday evening, though some smoldering may be visible after dark.