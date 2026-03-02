Security increased at ENC military installations after Operation Epic Fury targeted Iran

Commuters and military personnel should prepare for significant delays at eastern North Carolina installations.

Effective immediately, security has been increased at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point, MCAS New River, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Following a directive from U.S. Northern Command, they have moved to a heightened security posture until further notice.

The heightened security posture was implemented as the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation, known as Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iranian military capabilities.

Under these new protocols, the Trusted Traveler Program is suspended. This requires every individual inside a vehicle to present a valid Department of Defense identification card or a pre-approved visitor pass.

Drivers and passengers can also expect more frequent random vehicle inspections and a heavier presence of armed patrols at all entry points.

Those without base credentials must report to the visitor centers for vetting before attempting to enter.

Drivers in Goldsboro, Jacksonville and Havelock are advised to allow for extra travel time during peak morning and afternoon hours as these entry requirements are strictly enforced at every gate.