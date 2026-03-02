© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Security increased at ENC military installations after Operation Epic Fury targeted Iran

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:24 AM EST
Senior Airman Brittany Auld/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS

Commuters and military personnel should prepare for significant delays at eastern North Carolina installations.

Effective immediately, security has been increased at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, MCAS Cherry Point, MCAS New River, and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Following a directive from U.S. Northern Command, they have moved to a heightened security posture until further notice.

The heightened security posture was implemented as the United States and Israel launched a joint military operation, known as Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iranian military capabilities.
Under these new protocols, the Trusted Traveler Program is suspended. This requires every individual inside a vehicle to present a valid Department of Defense identification card or a pre-approved visitor pass.

Drivers and passengers can also expect more frequent random vehicle inspections and a heavier presence of armed patrols at all entry points.

Those without base credentials must report to the visitor centers for vetting before attempting to enter.

Drivers in Goldsboro, Jacksonville and Havelock are advised to allow for extra travel time during peak morning and afternoon hours as these entry requirements are strictly enforced at every gate.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston