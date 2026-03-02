Roadless Area Conservation Rule may be rescinded in NC National Parks

The landscape of North Carolina’s national forests could see a major shift as the federal government moves to rescind the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule.

A formal proposal and environmental impact statement are expected this month, potentially stripping protections from over 170,000 acres of wild land across the Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Croatan forests.

If the rule is rescinded, decades of restrictions on road construction and timber harvesting would be lifted, leaving the fate of areas like Linville Gorge and the South Mills River watershed to local management plans.

Proponents of the change argue it provides needed flexibility for forest health and wildfire prevention. However, conservationists warn that new roadbuilding could fragment vital wildlife habitats and degrade water quality across the state.

A public comment period will open following the release of the draft proposal later this spring.