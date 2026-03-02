Roadless Area Conservation Rule may be rescinded in NC National Parks

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST
Croatan
Annette Weston
/
PRE News & Ideas
The Great Lake fire is already bigger than the Last Resort fire in Tyrell County that sparked last month.

The landscape of North Carolina’s national forests could see a major shift as the federal government moves to rescind the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule.

A formal proposal and environmental impact statement are expected this month, potentially stripping protections from over 170,000 acres of wild land across the Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Croatan forests.

If the rule is rescinded, decades of restrictions on road construction and timber harvesting would be lifted, leaving the fate of areas like Linville Gorge and the South Mills River watershed to local management plans.

Proponents of the change argue it provides needed flexibility for forest health and wildfire prevention. However, conservationists warn that new roadbuilding could fragment vital wildlife habitats and degrade water quality across the state.

A public comment period will open following the release of the draft proposal later this spring.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
