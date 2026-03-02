© 2026 Public Radio East
North Carolina’s congressional delegation sharply divided following U.S. military action in Iran

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:27 AM EST
North Carolina’s congressional delegation is sharply divided following U.S. military action in Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury.

Republican lawmakers, including Senator Thom Tillis and Congressman Greg Murphy, are praising the strikes as a necessary end to what they describe as years of appeasement. Murphy said allowing the Iranian regime to develop nuclear weapons would pose an immediate threat to the United States and Israel, and he commended the administration for delivering peace through strength.

On the other side of the aisle, North Carolina Democrats are raising alarms over the legality of the mission. Representative Valerie Foushee called the move an unconstitutional escalation, while Representative Alma Adams argued that military force of this magnitude requires formal authorization from Congress.

Representative Don Davis took a more measured tone, stating the world must speak with a unified voice against terror while emphasizing the importance of congressional oversight.

As the debate intensifies in Washington, Governor Josh Stein joined Senator Ted Budd in offering prayers for the families of three American service members killed during the operations.

The strikes have reignited a fierce national conversation over war powers and global security that is hitting home for thousands of military families across the state.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
