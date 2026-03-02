New Triad program helps homeowners cut energy use after winter bill spikes

© 2026 Public Radio East
WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 2, 2026 at 9:36 AM EST
Many homeowners saw unusually high electric bills after back‑to‑back winter storms in January — largely because of increased energy consumption.

A new program launched over the weekend aims to help Triad residents bring those costs down.

Electrify the Triad

A program connecting homeowners with vetted contractors launched this weekend in Kernersville. The initiative, called Electrify the Triad, allows residents to search online for energy audits, heat pumps and other services that reduce energy use. It also offers information on green financing options.

Winston-Salem Sustainability Director Shaleen Miller said the benefits of energy efficiency can sometimes be a hard sell.

“From the municipal standpoint, energy efficiency remains foundational. It isn’t flashy. You can’t take a picture of insulation and post it on social media,” Miller said.

The program is also available in Buncombe County. Homeowners can begin with a free virtual energy assessment here.

Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
