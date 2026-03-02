© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

New fishing rules now in effect across North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:46 AM EST
Alex Reynolds / NPR

Anglers heading out this spring need to be aware of new fishing rules now in effect across North Carolina.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has updated regulations for sheepshead to protect juvenile fish following a recent harvest surge. Both recreational and commercial fishermen must now follow a fourteen-inch minimum size limit. This is now measured as total length, from the snout to the end of the pinched tail, matching the rules for black drum. Recreational bag limits are now set at five fish per person per day, while commercial trip limits vary by gear type.

In more positive news for the coast, the bluefish population is on the rise. Thanks to a healthy stock assessment, recreational bag limits have increased. Those fishing from shore or private vessels can now keep five fish per day, while passengers on charter and head boats are allowed seven fish per person.

These changes are part of a coastwide effort to manage the rebuilding stock while allowing more opportunities for local anglers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
