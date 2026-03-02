Anglers heading out this spring need to be aware of new fishing rules now in effect across North Carolina.

The Division of Marine Fisheries has updated regulations for sheepshead to protect juvenile fish following a recent harvest surge. Both recreational and commercial fishermen must now follow a fourteen-inch minimum size limit. This is now measured as total length, from the snout to the end of the pinched tail, matching the rules for black drum. Recreational bag limits are now set at five fish per person per day, while commercial trip limits vary by gear type.

In more positive news for the coast, the bluefish population is on the rise. Thanks to a healthy stock assessment, recreational bag limits have increased. Those fishing from shore or private vessels can now keep five fish per day, while passengers on charter and head boats are allowed seven fish per person.

These changes are part of a coastwide effort to manage the rebuilding stock while allowing more opportunities for local anglers.