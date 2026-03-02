© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Legal battle unfolding over the future of rare songbird found along the North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:56 AM EST
Center for Biological Diversity

A new legal battle is unfolding over the future of a rare songbird found along the North Carolina coast.

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming the federal government has failed to protect the coastal black-throated green warbler.

The lawsuit follows a 2023 petition to list the bird as federally endangered, a move the nonprofit says is necessary to prevent extinction.

These warblers rely on specific wetland forests that are increasingly threatened by development and rising sea levels.

According to the filing, the government missed its legal deadline to decide whether the bird warrants these critical protections. If successful, the suit could force federal officials to fast-track a conservation plan for the species and its remaining habitat.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
