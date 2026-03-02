Legal battle unfolding over the future of rare songbird found along the North Carolina coast

A new legal battle is unfolding over the future of a rare songbird found along the North Carolina coast.

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, claiming the federal government has failed to protect the coastal black-throated green warbler.

The lawsuit follows a 2023 petition to list the bird as federally endangered, a move the nonprofit says is necessary to prevent extinction.

These warblers rely on specific wetland forests that are increasingly threatened by development and rising sea levels.

According to the filing, the government missed its legal deadline to decide whether the bird warrants these critical protections. If successful, the suit could force federal officials to fast-track a conservation plan for the species and its remaining habitat.