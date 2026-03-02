© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Lawsuit filed against Pitt County sheriff, alleging unconstitutional filming for A&E series

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:30 AM EST
(Photo: Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance by a former detainee that alleges she was unconstitutionally filmed during multiple psychiatric crises she was held at the Pitt County Detention Center.

According to the filing, the woman was held as a pretrial detainee when she experienced several mental health episodes. The suit claims that staff recorded these sensitive moments, violating her right to privacy and her constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment.

The filming was part of the A&E Network reality television series 60 Days In, which involves civilians going undercover as inmates to provide an inside look at jail conditions. Lawyers for the plaintiff argue that the filming was not for legitimate security purposes but instead constituted a gross invasion of privacy during a medical emergency.

Sheriff Dance and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have not released a statement regarding the specific allegations in the pending litigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
