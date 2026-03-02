Jacksonville Police seize 200 pounds of meth, the largest in the history of the department

© 2026 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 7:02 AM EST
Jacksonville Police Department

The Jacksonville Police Department has made a massive narcotics bust that uncovered more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine. This single seizure, totaling two hundred twenty-two pounds, is the largest in the history of the department and its narcotics division.

Manuel Aguirre-Ambrocio of California has been charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and is being held in the Onslow County Jail without bond.

Chief Jarad Phelps said it is the biggest bust he has ever seen.

The operation was the result of a coordinated effort between state and federal investigators working to disrupt major trafficking in the area. Local officials say this record-breaking seizure will have a positive impact on the safety of the community and the surrounding county.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
