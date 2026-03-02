Jacksonville Police seize 200 pounds of meth, the largest in the history of the department

The Jacksonville Police Department has made a massive narcotics bust that uncovered more than 200 pounds of methamphetamine. This single seizure, totaling two hundred twenty-two pounds, is the largest in the history of the department and its narcotics division.

Manuel Aguirre-Ambrocio of California has been charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and is being held in the Onslow County Jail without bond.

Chief Jarad Phelps said it is the biggest bust he has ever seen.

The operation was the result of a coordinated effort between state and federal investigators working to disrupt major trafficking in the area. Local officials say this record-breaking seizure will have a positive impact on the safety of the community and the surrounding county.