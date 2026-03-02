© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Bertie County officials to discuss animal welfare concerns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 2, 2026 at 6:39 AM EST
Beaufort County Animal Services, Washington NC Facebook Page

The Bertie County Board of Commissioners will meet tonight to address growing concerns about local animal welfare.

During their six p.m. meeting in Windsor, Animal Control Officer Skip Dunlow is expected to provide a formal update following recent state enforcement actions.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Division recently issued a civil penalty and warning to the Bertie County Animal Shelter, after a November inspection that uncovered multiple violations of state animal care laws and shelter regulations. The Bertie County Humane Society is also facing scrutiny after being cited for similar issues.

Tonight’s (Monday) discussion is expected to outline how the county plans to bring its facilities into compliance and ensure the proper treatment of animals currently in its care.
Annette Weston
