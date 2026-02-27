Duke Energy merger settlement secures customer benefits, opens door for new clean energy programs

Duke Energy is moving forward with plans to merge its two Carolina utilities, and a coalition of environmental, business and consumer advocates has reached a settlement intended to deliver immediate benefits to customers.

If regulators approve, Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress would officially combine in January 2027.

Nick Jimenez, a senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the merger could help the utility operate more efficiently and lower costs for customers across the state.

“There are going to be a lot of details to be worked out, and we’re excited to be a part of the process to work those out and bring more benefits to North Carolina customers,” Jimenez said.

The settlement also commits Duke Energy to work with state regulators to develop a long-sought clean transition tariff. The program would give businesses a clearer path to investing in new clean energy projects.