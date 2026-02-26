Winston-Salem asks residents to delay lawn mowing until April

Winston-Salem leaders are encouraging residents not to mow their lawns next month.

City officials say mowing too early can be devastating to North Carolina’s native pollinators.

Lawn equipment can destroy ground-nesting bee habitats. And cutting down so-called “weeds” like dandelions, violets and clover removes some of the only food sources for pollinators available in early spring.

Residents are invited to sign the “No Mow March” pledge on the city’s website. Participants can then pick up a free yard sign at Salem Lake Marina.

Officials say code enforcement will not cite homeowners for tall grass during March.

