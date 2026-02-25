© 2026 Public Radio East
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Boone food pantry sees growing need after SNAP cuts

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 25, 2026 at 5:23 PM EST
Volunteers make sandwiches
Kayla Lasure
/
The Hunger and Health Coalition
Volunteers in the Hunger and Health Coalition Food Recovery Kitchen help make sandwiches for clients.

Following federal cuts to SNAP benefits last fall, food pantries in the High Country are continuing to see high numbers of clients.

The Hunger and Health Coalition is a free food pantry, pharmacy, and health clinic in Boone. Shortly before the federal changes went into effect, workers there collected data to find out how many of their clients were receiving SNAP benefits.

Director of Marketing and Communications Kayla Lasure says it was about a quarter of the thousands of households they serve in Watauga, Ashe, Caldwell and Avery counties.

"So, then we were having to do the math of like, okay, if every person that did not get SNAP benefits needed to come here for food, how much would we need to increase our budget?" she says. "The data was telling us that we would have to increase our budget over 100%."

Lasure says over the past three months, they’ve served more clients than they did following Helene. She says they’re currently conducting surveys to determine the exact role SNAP cuts have played in the spike.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
