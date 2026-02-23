Community mourns loss of Wilkes superintendent known for steady leadership, dedication to students

The community is mourning the loss of Wilkes County Schools Superintendent Mark Byrd, who died unexpectedly on Friday.

According to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the 52-year-old dead inside a vehicle in a garage with an apparent gunshot wound.

Law enforcement officials say there’s no evidence of foul play at this time. The county and state are continuing to investigate.

The sudden loss has left the Wilkes community in mourning.

Residents and local organizations have posted tributes on social media. They remember Byrd for his steady leadership, passionate advocacy and dedication to students, families and teachers.

"His unwavering commitment to student safety, academic growth, and educational excellence made a lasting difference in the lives of countless young people," said the Wilkes Family YMCA on Facebook.

The Wilkes Chamber of Commerce also shared a statement. Byrd had served as the Vice President of Education on the chamber's board of directors.

"A lifelong Wilkes County native and dedicated educator, Mr. Byrd served with distinction as Superintendent for a decade, tirelessly advocating for our students, teachers, and schools," officials said in the post. "His leadership strengthened the vital connection between education and economic vitality in our community."

In another post, Wilkes County Board of Education Member Joan Caudill said Byrd had a gift for making everyone feel “important and seen.”

"Mark guided me as a board member and let me glean from his wealth of knowledge about everything in the school system," she said. "I will be forever grateful for his help and patience."

Byrd was in his 10th year as superintendent of Wilkes County Schools, though he worked in education for roughly three decades. He got his start as a civics teacher and coach for football and track.

The school board is meeting this afternoon to appoint an acting or interim superintendent.