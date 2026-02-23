Asking what’s up with your power bill? Probably not higher rates

Last month’s winter storm pushed North Carolina’s energy grid to its limit, setting a new record for peak energy usage in the state. Now, the resulting power bills are turning heads.

On social media, people are reporting higher-than-usual energy bills. One TikTok user posted a video about her $400 heating bill. One Reddit user posted in r/Charlotte that their heating bill has soared over the last three months, even though they haven’t changed their thermostat.

“The last [three] months have been over $400, with this most recent month being over $650!!!” they wrote.

Some rates did increase slightly in 2026, but not by as much as you might think, given the higher-than-average bills.

Rates for Duke Energy Carolinas customers increased 3.94% in January. Fuel costs rose slightly, but federal nuclear production tax credits more than offset that increase. That means that if your bill was $400, the rate hike accounted for about $15.

Duke Energy Progress did not increase its rates in 2026, and Piedmont Natural Gas actually decreased its rates for residents and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

For some, these bills are a much larger burden, said Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry. Her organization offers financial assistance to folks struggling with utility bills. Older apartments with poor insulation lose heat much faster, jacking up winter heating bills for people who often can't afford them.

“It's unbelievable,” Hardison said. “You'll see someone in a couple-bedroom apartment, and it will be $300 or $400.”

When it comes to energy efficiency, it pays to do less

If you’re staring down the barrel of a high electricity bill — and you’re up-to-date with your payments — the most likely culprit is high energy usage.

“Even accounting for that [Jan. 1] rate adjustment, the primary driver of increases in January bills would be weather,” said Bill Norton, a Duke Energy spokesman, in a written statement. “Due to the extreme cold, typical customers in the Charlotte region used about 15% more energy for heating purposes in January compared to December.”

Piedmont Natural Gas, which operates in both Carolinas, saw gas consumption increase 29% during the same time. You can check your energy consumption by logging in to your energy provider's account.

A few factors could be contributing to this increase. Some appliances use a lot of energy, such as washing machines, dishwashers, or heat pumps. Switching out those appliances for more efficient ones can make a big difference. Energy Saver NC offers residents rebates up to $16,000 on these kinds of upgrades. Renters and multifamily building owners can apply, though renters require landlord approval.

If you’re on Duke Energy’s time-of-use rates, called its Flex Savings Option , you can save money by shifting your energy use. Electricity rates are lower when there’s less demand and higher when demand increases during “peak periods.”

“If [time-of-use] participants lower their energy use at these times, they’ll save money,” Norton said, referring to peak periods. “And not only will they save money, but easing grid demand helps lower overall costs for all our customers.”

The other major factor is how long or often a device needs to run to do its job. For example, if your heat pump or furnace has to run constantly to keep your home warm, you’re going to rack up a much higher bill. But if your home is well insulated, it will trap that heat, and your heating system won’t have to work as hard or as often to keep the house warm. It also works harder when the temperature outside is much lower than the temperature inside your home, so lowering the thermostat can help as well.

A group of environmental and clean energy advocates created the Energy Funds for All toolkit, which includes resources for weatherizing homes.

Resources for combating high energy bills: