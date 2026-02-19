Eight candidates compete in Alamance County Commission primary

Voters in Alamance County will narrow the field for the Board of Commissioners in the March 3 primary, with a total of eight candidates vying for four spots on the November ballot.

Republicans

Tax policy has taken center stage in the Republican race as the county prepares for property revaluation.

In a survey, contractor Jeff Throneburg was the only candidate who said the county should increase tax revenue. He said Alamance needs additional funding to support emergency services and public schools.

Incumbent Board Chair Kelly Allen was more non-committal, saying her stance will depend on the results of the property revaluation.

The remaining three GOP candidates all said the tax rate should be revenue neutral, meaning it would offset rising property values. That includes incumbent Steve Carter, farmer Henry Vines and Peter Boykin, a conservative activist with a large social media following. Boykin has drawn attention for promoting conspiracy theories, including one about the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Democrats

Democrat Sean Ewing has said he shares their revenue neutral stance, but his two primary opponents haven't offered a response to a survey question on the matter.

Ewing is also the only Democrat with prior elected experience: he currently serves on the Mebane City Council. In his campaign, Ewing has emphasized support for public schools, responsible growth and infrastructure improvements.

He’s facing Burlington pastor Ramona Allen. She’s also made strengthening public education a major part of her pitch, in addition to addressing homelessness. Her campaign has brought attention to a past legal issue. In 2004, police arrested Allen for assault and battery. She says the case was resolved via a deferral agreement and didn’t result in any convictions.

Also on the ballot is Warren L. Parks, Jr., who has a lower public profile. He hasn’t responded to candidate surveys or established a campaign website.

Two candidates from each party will advance to the November general election.