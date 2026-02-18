Greensboro amends zoning rules for detention facilities as ICE fears linger

The Greensboro City Council amended its land development ordinance on Tuesday to better regulate detention facilities.

The change follows recently released federal documents that list Greensboro as a potential location for an ICE detention center. City Attorney Lora Cubbage says the amendment requires three levels of scrutiny for how someone uses a local building.

Some residents urged the council to take a stronger stance. But many favored the change, including Julie Peeples.

“Years from now, the ICE abductions and internments we are seeing will be recorded in history as a horrific violation of basic human decency, a violation of our nation's highest values, and a shredding of the US Constitution," Peeples said. "So please, officials, oppose this any way you can.”

The amendment requires special-use permits for detention facilities and limits where they can be placed, among other things.

Despite local worries, city officials said the federal government has not contacted them about the matter.