© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Can WS/FCS Board of Education incumbents regain trust amid financial crisis?

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:38 PM EST
WS/FCS current board members pose for a portrait
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
The current Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education

Six of the nine Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education members are seeking re-election this year.

But regaining trust amid a major financial crisis could be a challenge.

The district unearthed a $46 million deficit last year, brought on by years of overspending and a series of accounting errors.

The former superintendent and chief financial officer quickly left their posts. And the remaining leaders — elected school board members — drew heavy criticism for their roles in the budget crisis. Some community members called for the whole board to resign.

A few have decided to step down. But most are looking to retain their seats. At recent forums, the incumbents have had to explain why they should be re-elected.

Democrat Richard Watts, running for an at-large seat, admitted he’d been “too trusting” and vowed to change.

“My job, going forward, is to be more critical, more inquisitive and less trusting as we move forward in this financial situation," Watts said.

Meanwhile, Republican Robert Barr in District 2 argued that he has a record of challenging leadership already.

“I said the difficult things," Barr said. "I called for the superintendent's termination. I expressed the same thing for our CFO and talked about the mismanagement.”

Republican Susan Miller, also running in District 2, joined Barr in the calls for resignations last year. And in a recent forum, she said the entire current leadership team should be vetted.

Steve Wood, another incumbent Republican in that race, argued that the current board isn’t entirely to blame for the crisis. He brought up the fact that the district’s financial issues trace back to 2017, according to the state auditor.

Other candidates, including Democrats Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Alex Bohannon running in District 1, stressed the importance of having some continuity on the board.

“We are navigating real challenges with staffing, school safety concerns and hard decisions financially. This isn't a moment for a steep learning curve," Bohannon said.

Early voting for the primary ends on Feb. 28. Election Day is March 3.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz