Winston-Salem native is a winner at this year’s Prix de Lausanne

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM EST
A male ballet dancer takes a bow
Courtesy UNC School of the Arts
William "Will" Gyves acknowledges the applause after his winning dance performance at the 2026 Prix de Lausanne.

A Winston-Salem native and UNC School of the Arts dance alumnus has won this year’s Prix de Lausanne, one of the world's most prestigious dance competitions.

William "Will" Gyves began studying at UNCSA’s Preparatory Dance Program at the age of 9. He was soon recognized for his intelligence and serious dedication to the art.

A young male ballet student
Courtesy UNCSA
Will Gyves as a prep dance student at UNCSA.

Gyves danced a variety of roles in the school’s annual performances of “The Nutcracker” and quickly began competing professionally. He’s since danced with companies throughout Europe, and in 2023, he was a finalist in the Prix de Lausanne.

School of Dance Professor of Ballet Misha Tchoupakov says this year’s performance was different.

"Last time he was still a student — you can tell that’s a young, talented student on stage," he says. "This time, he was an artist." 

To get to the finals in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 18-year-old competed against nearly 450 applicants from all over the world. Gyves was one of 14 prize winners.  
David Ford
