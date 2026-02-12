© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Newly renovated long-term recovery and treatment center opens in Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:37 PM EST
Syringes on a table
Sean Bueter
/
WFDD

The Reverend Prince Edward Graves Recovery and Treatment Center is a group living environment for adults with substance use disorder. It provides round-the-clock services for up to 18 months.

Debra Mack is Guilford County’s behavioral health director. She says with the ongoing opioid crisis and a recent rise in methamphetamine use, there’s a growing need for long-term residential recovery services, and this 54-bed facility fills that gap.  

"To help somebody say, ‘Oh, if I had left here four months ago, I would have returned to my use. So I was able to stay here longer,' she says. "Those people that are providing those services, you have their support around you, so that you can build that solid foundation before you have to return back into the community."

The nonprofit Daymark Recovery Services will manage the facility. Staff will provide therapeutic intervention, health education, vocational training and more. Opioid settlement funds paid for the nearly $5.5 million renovation. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford