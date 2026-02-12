© 2026 Public Radio East
Forsyth County spending outpaces revenue, officials warn

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published February 12, 2026 at 6:31 PM EST
Forsyth County is spending more than it’s bringing in, according to budget figures presented to county leaders.

Since 2022, the county’s expenses have climbed by roughly $90 million. Revenue has increased by only about half that.

To close the gap, leaders have repeatedly tapped into the fund balance — a kind of savings account.

Last year, 8.5 million of it went to help Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools through its budget crisis. Another portion covered scrap tire disposal costs.

“The financial cushion provided by fund balance has continued to decline, and that is obviously the area of concern that we have," says Terri Goodman, Forsyth’s chief financial officer.

She says the county must focus on replenishing the fund this year to remain in good standing with credit agencies.

The 2027 budget is still in the works. The next workshop is scheduled for March 16.
