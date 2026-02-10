© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Winter storms forced cancellation of dozens of community blood drives, leading to blood and platelet shortage

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:37 AM EST
Gay and bisexual men were banned from donating blood over concern that HIV could contaminate the blood supply.
Vesna Andjic
/
Getty Images
The impact is being felt directly in operating rooms from Wilmington to the Outer Banks, where some elective surgeries are being postponed to ensure enough blood remains on hand for trauma emergencies.

Hospitals across Eastern North Carolina are facing a critical medical crisis as the American Red Cross reports a dangerous dip in the regional blood supply. Recent winter storms have forced the cancellation of dozens of community blood drives, leading to a thirty-five percent drop in available units.

The shortage is so severe that ECU Health in Greenville had to rely on the State Highway Patrol to emergency-transport life-saving platelets when winter road conditions blocked standard delivery routes.

The impact is being felt directly in operating rooms from Wilmington to the Outer Banks, where some elective surgeries are being postponed to ensure enough blood remains on hand for trauma emergencies.

Platelets are in the shortest supply because they only remain viable for five days after donation. Health officials are issuing an urgent call for donors, particularly those with type O negative blood, to visit permanent donation centers in Greenville, Wilmington, or Jacksonville.

With a high demand driven by a heavy respiratory virus season, the Red Cross warns that without a surge in local donors this week, the strain on Eastern North Carolina’s healthcare system will continue to intensify.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston